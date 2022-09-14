G R Infra promoters' OFS begins on September 15

Laxmi Devi Agarwal, Suman Agarwal, Ritu Agarwal, Lalita Agarwal, Sangeeta Agarwal, Kiran Agarwal and Manish Gupta, being members of the promoter group of G R Infraprojects Ltd, propose to sell up to 57.04 lakh shares, representing up to 5.90 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The two-day stake sale, which begins for institutional investors on Thursday, has an additional option to sell 8.70 lakh shares.

Retail Investors can bid on September 16.

The floor price for OFS has been fixed at ₹1,260 as against today's closing price of ₹Rs 1,375.20 on the BSE.