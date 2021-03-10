G-Sec prices down despite RBI’s move

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Government Securities (G-Sec) market did not seem impressed with the Reserve Bank of India’s move to purchase the 10-year benchmark G-Sec at a higher price in the special open market operation (OMO) as this security ended almost 28 paise down over the previous close.
The RBI purchased the 10-year G-Sec at about 22 paise higher than the previous close at the special OMO.
However, its price ended lower as the expectation of market players that the central bank would offer a still higher price in the wake of devolvement in the last five weekly auctions was not realised.
The central bank on Wednesday conducted a special OMO (also known as “Operation Twist”) entailing purchase of four G-Secs maturing between 2025 and 2033 aggregating ₹20,000 crore and sale of three G-Secs maturing between 2021 and 2022 aggregating ₹15,000 crore.
The 10-year G-Sec (5.85 per cent 2030) on Wednesday closed at ₹97.13, down about 28 paise over the previous close, with its yield rising about 4 basis points to 6.2469 per cent.
Bond price and yield are inversely related and move in opposite directions.
Crisil, in a recent report, warned that fiscal 2022 could see tighter conditions, with high government borrowing leading to firmer government bond yields and moderation of excess liquidity by the RBI.
Crisil observed that supply of G-Secs will not pull back to pre-pandemic levels next fiscal because the Centre’s gross market borrowing is budgeted at ₹12.1- lakh crore in fiscal 2022, only marginally lower than ₹12.8 lakh crore in fiscal 2021, and sharply up from ₹7.1 lakh crore in fiscal 2020.
Crisil underscored that excess liquidity needs to be reduced. Else, a rapid surge in asset prices could lead to financial instability.
“And elevated CPI inflation could play spoilsport. Credit will find other takers. Improving growth prospects could spur credit growth by banks and reduce attractiveness of safe-haven G-Secs,” it added.
Meanwhile, the RBI said it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of G-Secsunder OMO for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore each on March 18.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...