GACM Technologies Limited, formerly known as Stampede Capital Limited, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Waterwalk Automation Private Limited. The ₹5 crore deal aims to generate growth-oriented revenue for GACM Technologies.
The shares of GACM Technologies Limited were trading at ₹1.24 on the NSE at 11.20 am.
The MoU, effective until March 31, 2026, is related to software development between the two companies.
The company clarified this is not a related party transaction and there is no shareholding between the parties involved.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.