GACM Technologies Limited, formerly known as Stampede Capital Limited, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Waterwalk Automation Private Limited. The ₹5 crore deal aims to generate growth-oriented revenue for GACM Technologies.

The shares of GACM Technologies Limited were trading at ₹1.24 on the NSE at 11.20 am.

The MoU, effective until March 31, 2026, is related to software development between the two companies.

The company clarified this is not a related party transaction and there is no shareholding between the parties involved.