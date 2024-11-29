Shares of GAIL (India) gained 1.02 per cent to ₹198.85 after the company signed a long-term time charter contract with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE) for a new-built LNG ship. The vessel is expected to start operations in 2027.

This strategic move will involve the construction and deployment of a new LNG carrier.

It will boast a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries in Korea. Once delivered in 2027, the vessel will be utilised to transport to meet India’s growing energy demands, said the company.

Strengthening fleet

The company is set to further strength its LNG fleet with addition of two new vessels next year. Currently it operates four LNG vessels: GAIL Bhuwan, GAIL Urja, Grace Emiliaand Maran gas pericles. These vessels play crucial role in transporting LNG from various global sources including North America to India.

By entering into this long-term time charter agreement with “K” LINE, GAIL aims to ensure a reliable and efficient supply of LNG to its domestic market.

On Thursday, GAIL, through its wholly owned subsidiary GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (GMPL), re-engaged with Process Licensor INEOS to support the plant’s revitalisation and formalising this renewed collaboration through an amendment agreement. “This marks a significant step towards the revival of GMPL’s 1.25 MMTPA Purified Terephthalic Acid manufacturing plant located in the Special Economic Zone, Mangalore,” it said.

The company’s stock hit a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a year-low of ₹125.25.