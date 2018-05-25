Stocks

Gateway Distri to buy out Blackstone in arm

Gateway Distriparks will acquire private equity major Blackstone’s entire holding in its freight company Gateway Rail Freight for ₹810 crore. Post the deal, Gateway Distriparks’ stake in Gateway Rail Freight will be 99.80 per cent.

The company said the acquisition will be completed in 90 days, subject to regulatory approvals. Gateway Rail provides inter-modal logistics and operates its own rail-linked Inland Container Depots at Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ludhiana and Sanand.

