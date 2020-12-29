Stocks

Gateway Distriparks to pay ₹2 again

Our Bureau. Chennai | Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

 

The board of directors of Gateway Distriparks on Tuesday approved the payment of second interim dividend of ₹2 a share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2020-21 to the shareholders. The record date for the interim dividend has been fixed as January 6, 2021, and the date of payment will be on or before January 20, the company said in a release to the stock exchanges. In October, Gateway Distriparks had announced the first interim dividend of ₹2 a share. Shares of Gateway Distriparks ended at ₹121.50, up 3.10 per cent over the previous day's close.

dividend announcement
Gateway Distriparks Ltd
