Gayatri Projects up 5% on bagging new order

Shares of Gayatri Projects gained as much as 4.9 per cent to Rs 17.90 on Thursday on bagging a new order.

The company informed to the exchanges that it had received Letter of Award from the Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply department in Uttar Pradesh for a joint venture.

The order involves the construction of Kachonda Kalan Group of Villages Water Supply scheme in the district of Lalitpur, including commissioning and operation and maintenance for ten years.

The order is worth Rs 196 crore, the company added.