GE T&D India hits over 5-year low after Q1 profit sinks

Shares of heavy electrical equipment maker, GE T&D India Ltd, fell as much as 10.1 per cent to Rs 192.65, their lowest since March 5, 2014.

Q1 profit plunged 96 per cent to Rs 3.37 crore ($488,494.29) from Rs 8.25 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 37 per cent to Rs 734 crore. Over 45,700 shares changed hands, 2.6 times the 30-day average.

Up to last close, the GE T&D stock had fallen 27 per cent this year, while Schneider Electric Infrastructure had lost 20 per cent ($1 = 68.9875 Indian rupees).