Generic Engineering Construction and Projects bags orders worth ₹298.88 cr

| Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects has bagged orders worth ₹298.88 crore. Of this, ₹296.83 crore worth orders pertain to construction of residential buildings, and ₹2.05 crore worth orders are for construction of industrial buildings, the company said. Shares of Generic Engineering Construction closed 1.22 per cent higher at ₹74.45 on the BSE.

