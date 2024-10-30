Genesys International, an advanced mapping company, announced a strategic partnership with satellite remote sensing firm SatSure on October 30 to develop integrated geospatial solutions for multiple sectors including aviation, forestry, disaster management, and utilities.

The shares of Genesys International Corporation Limited were trading at ₹824.80 up by ₹67.50 or 8.91 per cent on the NSE today at 12.15 pm.

The collaboration combines Genesys’ expertise in 3D Digital Twin mapping and LiDAR data integration, which covers nearly 1,500 Indian towns and cities, with SatSure’s satellite-based remote sensing and AI capabilities. The partnership aims to deliver standardised data formats and advanced analytics through joint product development.

The integrated solutions will focus on enhancing airspace management in aviation, environmental monitoring in forestry, crisis response planning in disaster management, and infrastructure maintenance for utilities. The combined technologies will enable improved operational efficiency and decision-making across these sectors.

“This partnership marks a new era for data-rich, analytical solutions,” said Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director of Genesys International. SatSure CEO Prateep Basu emphasised their goal to provide integrated insights for clients worldwide.

Genesys International specialises in high-precision 3D mapping, while SatSure, backed by Indian private sector banks, focuses on satellite imagery analysis and AI-driven solutions.