Gensol Engineering Limited has secured a ₹780 crore contract to develop a 150 MWac ground-mounted solar power plant for a public sector utility in Maharashtra. The project, announced on November 3, 2024, is scheduled for completion within 15 months.

The shares of Gensol Engineering Limited were trading at ₹836.05 up by ₹21.40 or 2.63 per cent on the NSE today at 10.25 am.

The Ahmedabad-based renewable energy company will handle comprehensive turnkey EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services, including land acquisition, design, engineering, and commissioning of the solar plant. The contract also includes building power evacuation infrastructure to the STU substation and providing three years of operation and maintenance services.

Shilpa Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer of Solar EPC (India) at Gensol, stated that the project demonstrates the company’s capability in delivering end-to-end solar solutions and contributes to India’s clean energy transition.

The project aligns with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s April 2022 policy aimed at strengthening Maharashtra’s energy infrastructure. Gensol Engineering, established in 2012, has completed over 770 MW of solar projects across India and ranks among the country’s top 10 EPC players. The company recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring Scorpius Trackers and venturing into electric vehicle manufacturing with a facility in Pune.