Gensol Engineering Limited has secured a major contract worth AED 81.6 million (₹186 crore) for a 23 MWp rooftop solar project in Dubai.

The company announced on October 14, 2024, that it will design, construct, and maintain rooftop solar photovoltaic systems for the engineering facilities of a leading aviation company in Dubai.

In early trade, the shares of Gensol Engineering Limited were trading at ₹851 up by ₹24.55 or 2.97 per cent on the NSE today at 10 am.

The project, awarded by a prominent UAE sustainable development and clean energy company, will be executed over a 20-month period. With a total installed capacity of 23,178 kWp, the initiative aims to contribute to Dubai’s sustainability goals and reduce the carbon footprint of a key industrial facility.

Kapil K Nirmal, CEO of Solar EPC (MENA) at Gensol Engineering, emphasized the project’s alignment with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global clean energy leader by 2050. This contract strengthens Gensol’s presence in the Middle East and showcases its commitment to delivering innovative solar EPC solutions in the region.

Gensol Engineering, established in 2012, specializes in solar power EPC services and electric mobility solutions. The company has completed over 770 MW of solar projects across India and recently expanded into electric vehicle manufacturing and leasing.