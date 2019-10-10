Geojit drops Piramal Enterprises recommendation

Geojit Securities has dropped its coverage on Piramal Enterprises.

In a note, the broking firm said "owing to changes in our covering universe, we are discontinuing our coverage on Piramal Enterprises Ltd. We had a buy rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,119, in line with the report dated August 29, 2019. Henceforth, our recommendation is no longer valid."

The Piramal Enterprises stock was quoting around Rs 1,390 in early trade on Thursday, after hitting a low of Rs 1,342.85 on the NSE.

The stock had hit a year low of Rs 1,330.20 on Wednesday. It has slumped 47 per cent in the last six months and 41.42 per cent year to date.