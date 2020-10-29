Geojit launches AI-powered global investment platform

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Geojit Financial Services Ltd has announced the launch of its global investment platform to help customers invest in the US markets and diverse global assets through a single account from anywhere in the world.
The company has partnered with New York-based global wealth management services platform Stockal, to develop the AI-powered global investment platform, which helps investors diversify their portfolio by investing in international equities.
The comprehensive tech-enabled digital experience will benefit more than 10 lakh Geojit customers as well as Indian retail investors, high-net-worth investors, ex-NRIs and expat IT professionals who want to invest in the global assets.
The global investment platform from Geojit presently offers investment options in the US stock market. It will soon be adding other key international markets such as the UK, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and Singapore to the platform.
Geojit’s unique global investment services offer the lowest price offerings with no minimum amount balance and low commissions as well as BPS-based pricing for high AUM wealth investors and traders. So, buying or selling shares of popular US stocks like Google, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, etc. becomes extremely convenient on the Geojit global investment platform. Geojit offers services in over 4,000 stocks and ETFs.
Satish Menon, Executive Director of Geojit Financial Services said, “At present, the investors are showing strong intent to spread risk and expand equity investment horizon across geographies. There has been a substantial increase in demand from HNWIs, retail investors and those who track global equity investment markets for investing in global equities. Our AI-enabled and insights-driven global investment platform will help them explore investment opportunities in well-regulated markets and build a risk-adjusted global investment portfolio”.
Global assets have been in great demand in India for the last 12 months. Since the beginning of 2020, thousands of Indian retail investors have invested over ₹350 crore in overseas markets, he said.
Sitashwa Srivastava, Founder and CEO, Stockal, said: “At Stockal, we have built a robust platform that executes nearly $2 million in transactions every day from India and we look forward to supporting the journey of Geojit's clientele."
On Stockal, till date investors from India have executed trade transactions worth ₹1,200 crore by investing in equity-index ETFs, large-cap technology stocks such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Netflix, Facebook and Microsoft, electric mobility like Tesla, commodity ETFs like gold, silver and oil and treasury ETFs.
