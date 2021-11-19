Stocks

Getalong Enterprise board to meet on November 25

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 19, 2021

Likely to consider purchase of 9,000 shares by Pickomo Service

Getalong Enterprise Ltd informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on November 25 to consider and approve acquiring/purchase of 9,900 equity shares by Pickomo Services Private Limited from the existing shareholders of the company and to make it a subsidiary of Getalong Enterprise Limited under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Lisitng Regulations').

