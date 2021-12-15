GFM announces the final close of its $ 500 million office development fund, GBTC II

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Godrej Fund Management (GFM) , the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group, announces the final close of its $ 500 million office development fund, GBTC II.
GFM has now successfully raised 3 office focused funds and 5 overall funds. The fund will develop grade-A office assets that will be valued in excess of $1.5 billion (₹11,000 crore) on completion and the total value of the assets including those from previous funds will take the portfolio value on completion to over $3 billion (₹22,000 crore). GFM has fully invested the previously raised capital under GBTC I and Godrej Office Fund I.
Karan Bolaria, Managing Director & CEO, Godrej Fund Management, said, “GFM have deep conviction in investing in and developing premium office buildings in prime locations across our focus markets to responsibly achieve the best risk adjusted returns for our partners. "
The fund has again partnered with APG Asset Management N.V. (APG) and Allianz Real Estate (Allianz) to develop office buildings in prime locations across the leading office markets in India. GFM has already invested in one development asset in Bangalore with development potential of 1.1 million square feet under this fund.
Rushabh Desai, Asia-Pacific CEO of Allianz Real Estate, said, “The India office sector has remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and we continue to believe in the long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy supported by strong demographic trends and growing occupier demands.”
“The international Grade A office market in India remains a strategic focus for our portfolio in the region. We are delighted that Allianz will once again join APG and Godrej to create a truly unique collection of market-leading assets in prime locations.”, said, Graeme Torre, Managing Director of APG Asset Management Asia.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...