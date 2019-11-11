Company news: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, US, has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel. According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ended September 2019, the Epiduo Gel (generic version of Glenmark's drug), achieved an annual sales of approximately $33.7 million. Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 163 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA. Shares of Glenmark Pharma gained 1.48 per cent to close at ₹290.82 on BSE.