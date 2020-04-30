Glenmark to conduct trials for potential Covid-19 drug, shares jump

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Thursday it will start clinical trials in India of antiviral drug favipiravir, seen as a potential treatment for COVID-19, sending its shares up as much as 9 per cent.

Favipiravir, manufactured under the brand name Avigan by a unit of Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp and approved for use as an anti-flu drug in the Asian island country in 2014, has been effective, with no obvious side-effects, in helping coronavirus patients recover, a Chinese official told reporters at a news conference last month.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals pared some gains and were trading up 3.5 per cent at 12:50 PM

“After having successfully developed the API and the formulations...Glenmark is all geared to immediately begin clinical trials on favipiravir on Covid-19 patients in India,” Sushrut Kulkarni, executive vice-president for Global R&D, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement.

Glenmark will initially enroll 150 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in a randomized trial that will compare favipiravir with standard supportive care. The trial will last for a maximum of 28 days, it said.

The Drug Controller General of India, the country's drug regulator, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Drug makers across the world have been rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus that has killed over 2,20,000 people and ravaged financial the global economy.

Early clinical trial results on Wednesday from Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, another Indian pharmaceutical company, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, said it had developed and commercialized favipiravir antiviral tablets, and had applied to Indian drug authorities to start trials.