Global gloom sends Sensex crashing 811 points; Nifty down 2.46%

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Fears of a second wave of Covid-19 in Europe and fading hopes for US fiscal stimulus spread gloom for stock market investors globally.
The Sensex and Nifty, too, declined sharply as nervousness gripped traders on Monday. The Sensex fell 2.09 per cent, or 811 points, to 38,034. The broader index Nifty was down 2.46 per cent, or 254 points, at 11,250.
The UK government gave an alert that the country is at a “critical point” in the pandemic and that a second lockdown could be needed to stop the renewed spread of the disease.
Investor sentiments also took a beating as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists revealed that several global banks moved sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades.
Stock futures in the US were trading 1.7 to 2.3 per cent lower. In Europe, the stock markets of the UK, Germany and France were trading lower by more than 3 per cent.
According to provisional data, foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth more than ₹539 crore in the cash segment. Domestic institutional investors were sellers to the tune of ₹517 crore in the cash market. Derivatives data were yet to be put out by the exchanges.
“On Tuesday, we expect the Indian market to remain under pressure,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice-President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. “On the charts, the Nifty 50 index has changed its trading range; 11,300, which was earlier the support level for the index, will now act as resistance. The Nifty 50 index could fall to 11,000 or 10,900 levels if it breaks 11,150. Our advice is to reduce weak long positions if Nifty bounces to 11,300/11,330 levels.”
Stocks fell sharply in early trading on Wall Street on Monday, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sank nearly 2 per cent, said an Associated Press report.
Losses began in Asia as soon as trading opened on Monday, and they accelerated in Europe before knocking US stocks and Treasury yields lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 591 points, or 2.1 per cent, at 27,065, as of 7:19 pm IST, and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.2 per cent.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...