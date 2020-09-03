Asian shares rise on broader US rally, dollar gains

Asian equities opened higher on Thursday after stronger US economic data and the prospect of additional stimulus prompted sharp, and broader, gains on Wall Street, while the dollar extended its upward move.

Investors in Asia await readings on services activity in China and Japan, which are expected to show continued expansion in China, and possibly a move out of contraction for Japan.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.69% in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei gained 313.86 points or 1.35%, to 23,561.01, while the Hang Seng was up 0.15% to 25,123.41 in early trades.

The positive sentiment will be helped by the US shift toward lagging sectors.

On Wall Street, the three major equity indexes moved higher, but gains were led by defensive sectors such as utilities as the high-flying tech sector paused.

New data on Wednesday showed US private employers hired fewer workers than expected for a second straight month in August, suggesting that the labor