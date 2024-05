Shares of Go Fashion (India) hit a 52-week low on the NSE at ₹933.30 following the company’s report of Q4 financial results.

On the BSE, the stock hit a 52-week low at ₹944.

The company recorded its net profit after tax for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹13.05 crore as against ₹14.77 crore in the March quarter last year.

The stock was down by 1.27 per cent on the NSE at ₹1,044.80 as of 3.08 pm on Friday.