Stocks

Goa airport order may lift Vascon Engineers

| Updated on December 06, 2019 Published on December 07, 2019

 

Vascon Engineers has received a work order worth ₹132.69 crore (excluding GST) from Airports Authority of India. The order is for extension of the existing terminal building at Goa Airport, Dabolim, which includes civil, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, firefighting, HVAC, airport systems, IT, furniture, signages and allied works. The order has to be completed within 21 months from the date of issue of order, it said. Shareholders will closely monitor execution of the project.

Published on December 07, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: BAAF India