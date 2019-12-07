Goa airport order may lift Vascon Engineers

Vascon Engineers has received a work order worth ₹132.69 crore (excluding GST) from Airports Authority of India. The order is for extension of the existing terminal building at Goa Airport, Dabolim, which includes civil, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, firefighting, HVAC, airport systems, IT, furniture, signages and allied works. The order has to be completed within 21 months from the date of issue of order, it said. Shareholders will closely monitor execution of the project.