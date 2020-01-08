Stocks

Goa Carbon says maintenance of company's Salcete-Goa unit complete

January 08, 2020

Goa Carbon on Wednesday said that maintenance work at the company’s St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa, unit has been completed and the kiln lit up from Tuesday. After preliminary heat up, feeding of raw material would commence and normal production is likely to resume from Wednesday, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The stock jumped 5 per cent at ₹230.60 on the NSE.

