Godawari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) announced today its entry into OPVC pipe manufacturing with a planned investment of ₹125 crore. The company’s board approved setting up a new unit to manufacture OPVC pipes, which are cost-effective alternatives to ductile iron pipes. Upon reaching full capacity, the company expects to add ₹200 crore annually to its revenue.

In a separate development, GPIL will acquire a 60 per cent stake in R.G. Pigments Private Limited (RGP) for ₹56.75 crore. RGP, based in Kota, Rajasthan, specializes in recycling non-ferrous metal industrial waste. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025. RGP currently has a capacity of 7,500 MTPA and plans to expand to 32,500 MTPA. The company recorded a turnover of ₹46.70 crore in 2023-24.