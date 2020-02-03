Godrej Properties shares zoom over 8% after Q3 earnings

Shares of realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday jumped over 8 per cent after the company reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December.

The scrip climbed 8.29 per cent to close at ₹1,071.30 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.74 per cent to ₹1,085.70.

On the NSE, it zoomed 7.88 per cent to close at ₹1,067.95.

Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹45.46 crore for the quarter ended December on higher income.

Its net profit stood at ₹41.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹517.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal as compared to ₹430.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.