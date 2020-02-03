Stocks

Godrej Properties shares zoom over 8% after Q3 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

Shares of realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday jumped over 8 per cent after the company reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December.

The scrip climbed 8.29 per cent to close at ₹1,071.30 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.74 per cent to ₹1,085.70.

On the NSE, it zoomed 7.88 per cent to close at ₹1,067.95.

Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹45.46 crore for the quarter ended December on higher income.

Its net profit stood at ₹41.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹517.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal as compared to ₹430.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Published on February 03, 2020
stocks and shares
Godrej Properties Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bonds rally on relief over Government’s borrowing plans