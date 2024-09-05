Goldiam International Limited announced today it has received purchase orders worth ₹70 crore from large US retailers for diamond-studded gold jewellery. Notably, 80 per cent of these orders are for lab-grown diamond jewellery, signalling a shift in market demand.

The shares of Goldiam International Limited were trading at ₹347, up by ₹10.55 or 3.14 per cent on the NSE today at 11.50 am.

This latest development has pushed Goldiam’s cumulative order book beyond ₹200 crore, a significant milestone for the company. The orders are expected to be fulfilled by December 31, 2024, providing strong near-term momentum for the firm.

The company clarified that these figures exclude online orders, underscoring the strength of its traditional business channels. This substantial order influx positions Goldiam for solid performance in the coming months, as it capitalises on the evolving preferences in the global jewellery market.