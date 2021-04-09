Goldman Sachs holds 1.59% in Angel Broking

The latest shareholding of Angel Broking reveals that Goldman Sachs holds 1.59 per cent stake. As firms only disclose those shareholders who hold more than one per cent, it is not known whether the share purchases happened during the past quarter. Thanks to GS, FPI holding in the stock has increased to 5.01 per cent at March-end as against 4.74 per cent in December quarter. The number of small investors also reduced to 44,972 from 53,536 and their holding to 4.11 per cent (4.52 per cent). HNIs have increased their stake to 20.93 per cent (20.46 per cent). Bela Mukesh Gandhi, Bharat Chimanlal Shah, Mukesh Ramanlal Gandhi and Nishith Jitendra Shah are some of the high profile HNIs.

Shares of Angel Broking closed 1.74 per cent higher at ₹304.60 on the BSE on Friday.