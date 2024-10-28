Gopal Snacks Limited, one of India’s largest manufacturers of ethnic namkeen, announced today the launch of Pizza Pasta fryums under its flagship brand “Gopal.” The new product adds to the company’s snack pellets category, expanding its portfolio of 95 products across 346 SKUs.

The shares of Gopal Snacks Limited were trading at ₹461 up by ₹11.50 or 2.56 per cent on the NSE today at 12.14 pm.

The Rajkot-based FMCG company, which operates six manufacturing facilities including three ancillary units with a total installed capacity exceeding 400,000 MT, aims to distribute the new product nationwide through retail stores and online platforms.

CEO Raj Hadvani said the launch aligns with the company’s focus on innovation and quality while meeting evolving consumer preferences. The product features a blend of tomato, herbs, and spices, targeting both at-home consumption and on-the-go snacking.

The launch comes as Gopal Snacks reports strong financial performance in Q2 FY25, with revenue from operations at ₹402.6 crore, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 11.6 per cent and net profit of ₹28.9 crore.

The company, which claims to be India’s largest manufacturer of gathiya and snack pellets, maintains a fleet of over 270 owned logistics vehicles and operates cold storage facilities with 40,000 MT capacity.