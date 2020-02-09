Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in ₹1,000 cr

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
The government is planning to sell 5 per cent stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) through an offer for sale, which could fetch about ₹1,000 crore to the exchequer, an official said.
Officials from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and steel ministry are planning roadshows in Singapore and Hong Kong for SAIL stake sale. However, the Hong Kong roadshow might be called off due to coronavirus outbreak.
The government holds 75 per cent stake in SAIL. It had last sold 5 per cent stake in the steel CPSE in December 2014.
“We are looking at a 5 per cent stake sale via offer for sale (OFS), but we will assess investor demand in the roadshows,” an official said.
At the current market price, the government may raise about ₹1,000 crore by selling 5 per cent stake in the company. Shares of SAIL closed at ₹48.65 apiece on Friday, down 0.51 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.
The government may look at completing the transaction in the current fiscal as it strives to achieve the ₹65,000 crore disinvestment target set in the revised estimates.
So far this fiscal, ₹34,000 crore has been mopped up from CPSE stake sale and the remaining ₹31,000 crore has to come in by March-end.
For 2020-21, the government has budgeted to collect ₹1.20 lakh crore from CPSE stake sale.
The government is also planning to sell 10 per cent stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) through an OFS, out of its shareholding of 74.50 per cent.
The stake sale would fetch about ₹200 crore to the exchequer at the current market price.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
It was a comeback week for the Sensex and the Nifty after the Budget day slump, but they face key hurdles ...
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The overall impact of the personal tax rate revision is likely to be marginal: DK Srivastava, Chief Policy ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...