GPT Healthcare gets SEBI nod for ₹500-crore IPO

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare, which operates and manages hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand, has received approval from markets regulator SEBI to launch its initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹17.5 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 29,887,486 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
As a part of the OFS, BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC, a Mauritius-based structured private equity, will sell up to 26,082,786 equity shares and GPT Sons Pvt Ltd, promoter will offload up to 3,804,700 equity shares.
According to market sources, the IPO is expected to fetch between ₹450 and ₹500 crore.
At present, GPT Sons holds 67.34 percent stake in GPT Healthcare and BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC owns 32.64 percent stake in the company.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to purchase medical equipment aggregating to ₹13.2 crore and general corporate purposes.
GPT Healthcare operates a chain of mid-size hospitals in eastern India under the ‘ILS Hospitals’ brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care. As of September 30, 2021, it operates four multi-speciality hospitals, with a total capacity of 556 beds.
It recently signed an MoU and a long-term lease agreement for a hospital with 140 beds in Ranchi with an investment of ₹50 crore. Its Ranchi hospital is expected to commence operations in 2025. Other locations it is considering to expand are Varanasi, Patna, Raipur, Guwahati, Kanpur and Cuttack.
Its total income increased by nearly 15 per cent to ₹249 crore in FY21 from ₹216 crore in FY20, primarily due to the increase in income from hospital services, income from pharmacy sales, as well as non-operating income.
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd and SBI Capital Market Ltd are the book running lead managers to the IPO.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...