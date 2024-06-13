GPT Infraprojects’ subsidiary, GPT Concrete Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd, has secured a work order from Transnet Freight Rail, South Africa.

The contract pertains to the supply of concrete sleepers from the factory at Ladysmith, at the cost of ₹26 crore.

Shares of GPT Infraprojects rose 1.44 per cent to trade at ₹253.98 on the NSE as of 11.56 am. Earlier this month, the company received an order from RVNL for ₹547 crore.