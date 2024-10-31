G R Infraprojects Limited has secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth ₹1,885.63 crore for a section of the Pune Ring Road project in Maharashtra. The company disclosed this in a regulatory filing on October 30.

The shares of G R Infraprojects Limited were trading at ₹1,526 up by ₹30.65 or 1.97 per cent on the NSE today at 11.16 am.

The project involves the construction of a 9.341-kilometer stretch of access-controlled road from village Kalyan/Rathwade to village Shivare/Kusgaon Phase in Pune district. The contract was awarded through MSRDC Pune Ring Road Limited and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC Ltd).

The final contract value represents a reduction from the initial bid price of ₹1,997.07 crore following negotiations. The construction company will have 36 months from the appointed date to complete the project.

The scope of work includes the development of Package PRR W5, which spans from kilometer 55+500 to kilometer 64+841 in Haveli/Bhor taluka of Maharashtra. This project is part of the larger Pune Ring Road initiative aimed at improving infrastructure connectivity around the city.