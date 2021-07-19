GR Infraprojects, Clean Science and Technology listing today

Shares of GR Infraprojects and Clean Science and Technology will be listed on the bourses on Monday. Both the companies have witnessed a robust response from all categories of investors for their IPOs.

The initial public offering of GR Infraprojects was subscribed 102.58 times, with the issue receiving bids for 83.33 crore shares against 81.23 lakh shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 168.58 times, non-institutional investors 238.04 times and those meant for retail individual investors (RIIs) 12.57 times.

The IPO was of 1,15,08,704 equity shares and had a price range of ₹828-837 a share. The company had mobilised a little over ₹283 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

Udaipur-based GR Infraprojects is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India. It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

Clean Science

The IPO of Clean Science was subscribed by 93.41 times, thanks to a strong buying support from various investors. The offer saw bids for 114.92 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.23 crore equity shares.

The QIB had put in bids 156.37 times their reserved portion and non-institutional investors 206.43 times, while the portion set aside for retail investors is subscribed 9 times.

The ₹1,546.62-crore public issue of specialty chemical company Clean Science had raised ₹464 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue, at higher end of the price band of ₹880-900 a share.

As both the issues are offer-for-sale (selling by existing shareholders), companies did not receive any funds from the IPO.