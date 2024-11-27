Granules India Limited has achieved a significant milestone in corporate sustainability, receiving validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its comprehensive climate action plan, the company announced today.

The pharmaceutical company has committed to ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets, including a 42 per cent reduction in absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by fiscal year 2030, using FY2023 as the baseline. The company aims to transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity and reach net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by fiscal year 2050.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the company’s commitment to “healing lives responsibly through pioneering green science.” The SBTi validation positions Granules as one of the few Indian pharmaceutical companies to receive such recognition under the initiative’s new guidelines.

Granules, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical manufacturer with operations in India, the US, and UK, serves over 300 customers across 80+ countries. The company maintains manufacturing facilities in India and the United States, with regulatory approvals from multiple global health authorities.

The validation underscores the company’s strategic focus on sustainable business practices and its proactive approach to addressing climate change within the pharmaceutical industry.