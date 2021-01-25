Grasim hits fresh highs on foray into paints business

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The shares of Grasim Industries hit fresh highs in morning trade on Monday following the company’s foray into the paints business.
At 10:50 am, Grasim was trading at ₹1,049.75 on the BSE, up ₹45.35 or 4.52 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,064.65. It opened at ₹1,029.40 as against the previous close of ₹1,004.40.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹1,050.00, up ₹46.00 or 4.58 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,065.00.
The Aditya Birla Group company has entered the paints business with an investment of ₹5,000 crore planned over the next three years.
Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had said that paints are a strategic portfolio choice for Grasim, as it looks to identify new growth engines.
“Grasim’s strong balance-sheet will facilitate this entry, which will add size, scale and diversity to its existing portfolio of established standalone businesses. The company endeavours to invest in businesses that have the potential to be a leader in their addressable markets and the ability to achieve scale, and generate consistent and attractive returns in the long term. The paint industry presents a high-growth option for Grasim,” he said.
It plans to introduce paint products in line with global mega-trends.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...