Gravita India shares gain 3% on deal with Korean company

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Shares of Gravita India gained over 3 per cent on Monday after the company announced an annual agreement with Korea Zinc Co’s subsidiary Sorin Corporation with a contract value of approximately ₹125 crore.
At 12:20 pm, the shares of the company were trading at ₹80.85, up ₹2.80 or 3.59 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of ₹81 and an intra-day low of ₹78. The stock of Gravita India opened at ₹79.05 as against the previous close of ₹78.05.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹80.80, up ₹2.60 or 3.32 per cent.
The company on Monday announced that it had signed an annual agreement with Sorin Corporation, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc Co Limited, for supplying approximately 8,000 MT of refined lead. The agreement will be executed in the calendar year 2021, which at current lead prices would be an approximate contract value of ₹125 crore, Gravita said in a press release.
Yogesh Malhotra, Whole-time Director, Gravita India Limited, said, “We are delighted to announce our association with Korea Zinc, which is one of the largest non-ferrous metal smelting companies in Korea and probably the world. This contract will help the company strengthen its market presence in the South East Asian market. “
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...