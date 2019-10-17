Stocks

Greaves Cotton, Auto Corp Goa’s buyback

The respective buyback windows of Greaves Cotton, Automobile Corporation of Goa and Smartlink Holdings will open for subscription on Friday. Greaves Cotton plans to buy back 1.30 crore shares at ₹175 a share; Automobile Corporation of Goa aims to mop up 3.33 lakh shares at ₹600/share; and Smartlink Holdings to acquire 36.50 lakh shares at ₹130 a share. All the three offers will close on November 4, and would be through the tender route on proportionate basis.

