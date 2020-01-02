Green nod may buoy Vipul Organics

Ghosn gone from Japan, will bare all from Lebanon
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
Vipul Organics has received the ‘consent to operate’ order from the Maharashtra Pollution Board for its new factory at Tarapur, Palghar. The approval to manufacture synthetic organic dyestuffs, pigment powder and pigment dispersions and intermediates, is valid for five years. While Vipul Organics is commencing the production of pigment dispersion immediately, production of other products such as dyestuffs and pigments would start from January 16, it said in a notice.
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
Steffen Knapp, Director, believes the integration translates into greater focus for the carmaker
Turkey unveiled prototypes for its “domestic car” project on Friday, as the government announced sweeping ...
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...