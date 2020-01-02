Green nod may buoy Vipul Organics

Vipul Organics has received the ‘consent to operate’ order from the Maharashtra Pollution Board for its new factory at Tarapur, Palghar. The approval to manufacture synthetic organic dyestuffs, pigment powder and pigment dispersions and intermediates, is valid for five years. While Vipul Organics is commencing the production of pigment dispersion immediately, production of other products such as dyestuffs and pigments would start from January 16, it said in a notice.