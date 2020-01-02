Stocks

Green nod may buoy Vipul Organics

| Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

 

Vipul Organics has received the ‘consent to operate’ order from the Maharashtra Pollution Board for its new factory at Tarapur, Palghar. The approval to manufacture synthetic organic dyestuffs, pigment powder and pigment dispersions and intermediates, is valid for five years. While Vipul Organics is commencing the production of pigment dispersion immediately, production of other products such as dyestuffs and pigments would start from January 16, it said in a notice.

Published on January 02, 2020
Vipul Organics Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Commercial papers worth over ₹1.1 lakh cr get listed on BSE since Nov