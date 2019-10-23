Stocks

Company news: Gujarat Poly Electronics

| Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

Gujarat Poly Electronics has said the company earlier had informed about the sale of surplus land at Industrial Plot B-17/P of Gandhinagar Electronics Estate, Gandhinagar, subject to receipt of all statutory and regulatory approvals from the concerned authorities and signing of the definitive documents. However, despite its best efforts, the sale of surplus land has not culminated in the signing of definitive documents and the sale has not been completed, it said. The company continues to pursue sale of this surplus land, it said. Shares of Gujarat Poly Electronics closed at ₹10.05, down 3.37 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

