Gujarat Toolroom Limited (GTL) announced today it has been awarded a new ₹310 million order from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for construction materials. The order, expected to be completed within two months, follows GTL’s successful fulfillment of a ₹290 million order for RIL on October 14, 2024.

The combined orders, totaling ₹600 million, signify a strengthening partnership between the two companies. GTL will supply construction materials for RIL’s Jamnagar facility, demonstrating its capability to meet the demands of one of India’s largest conglomerates.

GTL’s recent performance, including timely delivery of the previous order, has positioned the company as a reliable supplier in the construction materials sector. The Ahmedabad-based firm expressed optimism about potential future orders from RIL and other key clients.