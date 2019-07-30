Gujchem Distillers: Open offer today

The open offer to the shareholders of Gujchem Distillers India will open on Wednesday and close on August 14. Acquirers, Sagar Samir Shah and Rajasvee Sagar Shah, have made the offer to acquire 42,091 shares, representing 26 per cent of the equity share and voting capital of the company at ₹120 a share. The stock last traded on July 8 and closed at ₹132. Shareholders may see this as an opportunity as Gujchem has not reported any sales for the last few years.