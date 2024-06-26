The board of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Wednesday recommended an increase in authorised share capital of the company from ₹600 crore to ₹700 crore. The same is subject to shareholders approval.

The board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹13 per equity share of ₹5 each fully-paid up for the FY 2023-24, which shall be paid to shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval in the ensuing AGM.

The record date for the payment, on approval, will be August 21, 2024.

HAL shares traded at ₹5,304.90 on the NSE, lower by 1.24 per cent as of 2.18 pm.

