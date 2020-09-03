Stocks

HAL offer for sale for staff opens today

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s offer-for-sale to its employees will be open for subscription between September 4 and 9.

The Bengaluru-based aerospace major will offer 5.02 lakh shares of face value of ₹10 each to the eligible employees of the company, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

The share offer is at a discounted price of ₹950.95 a share (i.e. a discount of 5 per cent to the issue/discovered price (cut-off price) of ₹1001.00 a share), the release added.

Last week, HAL launched OFS for others that got overwhelming response. After the OFS, the Centre’s holding came down to 74.97 per cent from 89.97 per cent.

The stock of HAL closed at ₹925.15 on Thursday, up 3.43 per cent, on the BSE.

HAL
