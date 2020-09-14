Stocks

HAL places ₹2,000-crore CPs

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a Bengaluru-based Defence aviation major, has placed Commercial Papers (CPs) to the tune of ₹2,000 crore. The company, in a regulatory filing to exchanges, said CPs are part of a fund based limit of ₹10,000 crore as approved by the board in its meeting held on January 21. The company’s CPs will mature on December 14. The CPs discount rate is 3.40 per cent and are priced at ₹99.1686. The CPs, which will be listed on BSE, are issued in favour of State Bank of India. Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics closed 2.18 per cent lower at ₹833.80 over the previous day’s close.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.