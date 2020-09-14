HAL places ₹2,000-crore CPs

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a Bengaluru-based Defence aviation major, has placed Commercial Papers (CPs) to the tune of ₹2,000 crore. The company, in a regulatory filing to exchanges, said CPs are part of a fund based limit of ₹10,000 crore as approved by the board in its meeting held on January 21. The company’s CPs will mature on December 14. The CPs discount rate is 3.40 per cent and are priced at ₹99.1686. The CPs, which will be listed on BSE, are issued in favour of State Bank of India. Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics closed 2.18 per cent lower at ₹833.80 over the previous day’s close.