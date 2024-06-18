Hindustan Aeronautics stock rose 4% in early trade on Tuesday.

  • June 18, 2024 11:03

    Major Defence stocks rise on the NSE

    Paras Defence (16.94%)

    GRSE (8.55%)

    Mazagon Dock (6.05%)

    Cochin Shipyard (5.59%)

    HAL (4.63%)

    BEL (2.57%)

    Bharat Dynamics (2.22%)

  • June 18, 2024 10:08

    HAL shares climb 5%

    Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics surged by 4.96% to trade at ₹5,458.30 as of 10.06 am.

  • June 18, 2024 10:06

  • June 18, 2024 10:01

    HAL stock features among stocks that will see action today

    Hindustan Aeronautics has informed the exchanges that a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopters. Out of these 156 Light Combat Helicopters, 90 are for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Airforce.

    KS Badri Narayanan writes.
  • June 18, 2024 09:43

    HAL share price in focus

    HAL stock traded at ₹5,400, higher by 3.84% as of 9.31 am.

