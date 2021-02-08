Stocks

HAL shares rise over 4 per cent on inking pact with Safran Aircraft

Internet Desk | Updated on February 08, 2021 Published on February 08, 2021

Hindustan Aeronautic's shares have gained over 4 per cent on inking pact for strategic business cooperation with Safran Aircraft Engines.

The MoU's scope encompasses a broad spectrum including the transfer of crucial manufacturing technologies, manufacturing & MR0 of M88 (Rafale) and other engines, development and production of high thrust aero-engines related to cooperation.

The company's share is currently quoting at ₹1,055/apiece, up 4.15 per cent.

