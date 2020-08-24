Happiest Minds gets SEBI’s nod to launch IPO

OnePlus Buds: Several pluses, including the price
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies has received markets regulator Sebi’s approval to float initial share-sale.
The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to ₹110 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.56 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The company, which filed draft papers with the markets watchdog in June, obtained its observations on August 21, latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.
Sebi’s observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offering, follow-on public offer and rights issue.
The company’s promoter Ashok Soota and CMDB-ll will offer shares through the offer-for-sale route.
Soota was also the founding chairman and managing director of MindTree Ltd. Prior to this, he was also the vice-chairman of Wipro Ltd.
The IT company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet long-term working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.
The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. The selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the offer for sale.
ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the manager for the offer.
The Bengaluru-based company’s shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...