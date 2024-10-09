Happiest Minds Technologies Limited unveiled Secureline360, a new AI-driven managed detection and response service today. The solution aims to enhance incident response and provide real-time visibility for organisations across industries.

Secureline360 leverages the company’s proprietary SecAiGenie platform to identify and respond to cyber threats at three times the speed of traditional methods. The service offers 24/7 detection and response capabilities, integrating artificial intelligence for advanced threat detection.

Ram Mohan, CEO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services at Happiest Minds, emphasised the solution’s role in enhancing organisational resilience in complex threat landscapes. Priya Kanduri, CTO and Head of Security Services, highlighted Secureline360’s ability to strengthen security postures and protect critical assets.

The launch aligns with Happiest Minds’ focus on digital transformation and disruptive technologies. The company provides services across various sectors including BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.