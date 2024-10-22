Bengaluru-based IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies Limited has been recognized as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Cybersecurity Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 for North America, the company announced today.

The shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited were trading at ₹772 down by ₹16.35 or 2.07 per cent on the NSE today at 3.21 pm.

Ram Mohan C, CEO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services at Happiest Minds, highlighted the company’s strategic investments in advanced cybersecurity solutions, including AI-driven threat detection, Zero Trust architecture, and quantum security. The company has also enhanced its Security Operations Center capabilities to address emerging digital security challenges.

The IT services provider has focused on strengthening its talent pool and implementing automation to tackle industry-wide skill gaps in security operations, according to Priya Kanduri, CTO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services.

Happiest Minds, which brands itself as a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’ company, offers services across Product & Digital Engineering Services, Generative AI Business Services, and Infrastructure Management & Security Services. The company serves various sectors including BFSI, EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Manufacturing.

Happiest Minds operates from its headquarters in Bengaluru, with additional presence in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.