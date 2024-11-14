Happy Forgings Limited has secured a five-year export order worth approximately ₹135-145 crores from a North American manufacturer of power generation equipment, the company announced today.

The shares of Happy Forgings Limited were trading at ₹1,078.40 up by ₹5.50 or 0.51 per cent on the NSE today at 3.10 pm.

The Ludhiana-based company will supply precision-engineered and machined components for power generation applications used in industrial, commercial, and residential equipment. The supply will commence in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 and continue through FY31, with potential for extension.

The order is expected to generate annual revenue of around ₹28 crore when supplies reach full volume. The company disclosed that the order is not a related party transaction, and its promoter group has no interest in the North American client.

This international order strengthens Happy Forgings’ position in the precision engineering sector, particularly in the power generation equipment segment, while expanding its presence in the North American market.